Canada

Ontario lifts state of emergency declaration as feds ending use of Emergencies Act

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 4:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario declares state of emergency amid ongoing protests' Ontario declares state of emergency amid ongoing protests
WATCH ABOVE: (Feb. 11) Ontario declares state of emergency amid ongoing protests – Feb 11, 2022

The Ontario government says it has lifted the state of emergency that was declared amid the convoy protests.

The move comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he would be revoking use of the Emergencies Act.

“In alignment with the federal government, Ontario will be terminating its declaration of a state of emergency as of 5:00 p.m. today,” a statement from Premier Doug Ford’s office said Wednesday.

Read more: Trudeau to revoke Emergencies Act after convoy blockades end

“The emergency tools provided to law enforcement will be maintained at this time as police continue to address ongoing activity on the ground.”

It was not immediately clear what emergency tools would be maintained.

“We remain grateful to all frontline officers and first responders that contributed to peacefully resolving the situation in Ottawa, Windsor and in other parts of the province,” the statement concluded.

Trending Stories

On Feb. 11, Ford announced he was declaring a state of emergency in Ontario amid anti-COVID-mandate protest blockades in Ottawa and at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

Read more: Ontario calls state of emergency amid convoy protests: Here’s what that means

“I will convene cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure,” Ford said at the time.

“This will not impede the rights of Ontarians to peacefully protest. It will provide additional tools to help stop the illegal occupation of Ottawa and the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.”

Those protests have since come to an end following police operations, which also led to Trudeau announcing Wednesday that his government would be ending use of the Emergencies Act.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Ontario Premier Ford defends decision to implement state of emergency, but expresses concerns on polarization' Trucker protests: Ontario Premier Ford defends decision to implement state of emergency, but expresses concerns on polarization
Trucker protests: Ontario Premier Ford defends decision to implement state of emergency, but expresses concerns on polarization – Feb 14, 2022
