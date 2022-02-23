Ontario lifts state of emergency declaration as feds ending use of Emergencies Act

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government says it has lifted the state of emergency that was declared amid the convoy protests.

The move comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he would be revoking use of the Emergencies Act.

“In alignment with the federal government, Ontario will be terminating its declaration of a state of emergency as of 5:00 p.m. today,” a statement from Premier Doug Ford’s office said Wednesday.

“The emergency tools provided to law enforcement will be maintained at this time as police continue to address ongoing activity on the ground.”

It was not immediately clear what emergency tools would be maintained.

“We remain grateful to all frontline officers and first responders that contributed to peacefully resolving the situation in Ottawa, Windsor and in other parts of the province,” the statement concluded.

On Feb. 11, Ford announced he was declaring a state of emergency in Ontario amid anti-COVID-mandate protest blockades in Ottawa and at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

“I will convene cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people and services along critical infrastructure,” Ford said at the time.

“This will not impede the rights of Ontarians to peacefully protest. It will provide additional tools to help stop the illegal occupation of Ottawa and the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.”

Those protests have since come to an end following police operations, which also led to Trudeau announcing Wednesday that his government would be ending use of the Emergencies Act.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues

