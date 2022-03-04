Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg advocate depicted on special International Women’s Day chocolate bar

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 12:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Morberg House founder recognized on chocolate bar for community contributions' Morberg House founder recognized on chocolate bar for community contributions
Some sweet recognition for Morberg House and St. Boniface Street Links founder Marion Willis! The Winnipegger will have her face on a Hershey's chocolate bar wrapper, as part of a campaign recognizing Canadian women contributing to community change for #InternationalWomensDay.

A longtime Winnipeg community advocate is getting a sweet reward for her years of hard work.

Marion Willis, founder and director of St. Boniface Street Links — a local organization aimed at ending homelessness — is one of five Canadian women being highlighted on a Hershey’s chocolate bar as part of the candy company’s #HerSHE campaign for International Women’s Day.

Willis, also the founder of Morberg House, a transitional residence for men with addiction and mental health challenges, told Global News she was pleasantly surprised to learn she was selected by Hershey.

“I certainly gave the email a second read when I got it. I’m honoured,” she said.

“I think it really speaks to the work of St. Boniface Street Links and the success of Morberg House.

“It’s really quite rewarding to know that we’ve actually developed such a good national profile that we would even be on the Hershey radar as an organization — and myself as the leader of that organization.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Morberg House marking 5-year milestone supporting men struggling with addiction, mental health

Willis joins three activists and community advocates from Toronto and one from Calgary on the bars, which are part of an ongoing campaign by Hershey’s that began in India in 2020.

Although the chocolate bars aren’t for sale to the public, Willis will be receiving a box to share with family and friends, and she’s still deciding how to properly preserve her chocolate spotlight moment.

“I’ll probably frame one and try not to hang it in the sun,” she said.

“I’m going to be sure that the Morberg family actually receives one of those chocolate bars and will find a way to put that chocolate bar and the letter I received from Hershey’s in some kind of a frame package.”

International Women’s Day is March 8.

Click to play video: 'Impact of pandemic on recovery supports' Impact of pandemic on recovery supports
Impact of pandemic on recovery supports – Jan 6, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
International Women's Day tagMorberg House tagChocolate Bar tagSt. Boniface Street Links tagMarion Willis tagHershey’s tagcommunity advocate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers