Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall again

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'A look at the pros and cons of lifting COVID-19 restrictions in Quebec' A look at the pros and cons of lifting COVID-19 restrictions in Quebec
As of March 12, Quebec is phasing out vaccine passports and ending capacity limits in various venues and masks will no longer be mandatory by mid-April in most public spaces. Global’s Olivia O’Malley takes a closer look at the risks and rewards of the removal of COVID-19 health restrictions.

Quebec reported 16 new deaths attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitalizations continued to drop Friday.

Hospitalizations related to the health crisis stood at 1,313, a decrease of 51 compared with the previous day. This comes after 88 patients were admitted and 139 were discharged.

There were 80 patients in intensive care units across the province, a rise of four.

Quebec registered 1,354 new novel coronavirus cases as part of its daily tally, but that number isn’t representative of infections in the community since PCR screening is limited to high-risk groups.

Trending Stories

Read more: Quebec public health director says mask wearing will be a ‘personal choice’

On that note, 15,978 tests were administered on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebecers also continued to declare the results of their rapid tests on the government’s new website, adding 351 in the last day. Of those results, 265 were positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the province gave 8,540 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. More than 18.4 million shots have been administered to date.

Since the start of the pandemic, Quebec has seen 926,920 cases and 14,056 deaths. More than 898,000 recoveries have been reported to date.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec COVID-19 tagQuebec coronavirus tagquebec covid tagQuebec COVID update tagQuebec Covid-19 Numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers