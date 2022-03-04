Quebec reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations fall again

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec reported 16 new deaths attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitalizations continued to drop Friday.

Hospitalizations related to the health crisis stood at 1,313, a decrease of 51 compared with the previous day. This comes after 88 patients were admitted and 139 were discharged.

There were 80 patients in intensive care units across the province, a rise of four.

Quebec registered 1,354 new novel coronavirus cases as part of its daily tally, but that number isn’t representative of infections in the community since PCR screening is limited to high-risk groups.

On that note, 15,978 tests were administered on Wednesday.

Quebecers also continued to declare the results of their rapid tests on the government’s new website, adding 351 in the last day. Of those results, 265 were positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the province gave 8,540 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. More than 18.4 million shots have been administered to date.

Since the start of the pandemic, Quebec has seen 926,920 cases and 14,056 deaths. More than 898,000 recoveries have been reported to date.