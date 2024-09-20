Saskatchewan family-owned company develops ‘on the go’ cereal

Send this page to someone via email

Breakfast is known as the most important meal of the day, but often people don’t have time to sit down and enjoy it.

This led to a unique idea for a Saskatchewan company that actually started out as a product for gym-goers.

“And we’re finding when we started, we thought it would be like a fitness enthusiast, but it’s just typically regular moms who just want something on the go, that’s healthy when they’re, you know, rushing out the door in the morning to get their kids to school,” said Sandrew Martins.

Martins launched Neeva in January of this year, giving people a chance to combine popular cereal flavours with protein that could be enjoyed on the go, including in a shaker cup while working out.

“And so, we just said like, well, they’re already carrying it with them. Let’s make it easy and just let them shake it up on the go.”

Sandrew’s wife Megan says it’s been a whirlwind since launching the first batch.

“So, this all started at our kitchen counter,” Megan said.

As the company grew, so did its list of products — they made use of a commercial kitchen to meet demand — with plans to open their own space down the line.

“So, this was the first kind of expansion. If it continues to grow, like we’re just starting to get out of the prairies a little bit, the plan is hopefully to get our own space and be able to do it there.”

Martins says even kids love their spin on classic cereal flavours.

“My two-year-old son is obsessed with coming and eating some of my cereal and says more every time he gets a bite,” Martins said.

The Martins say they’re proud to be part of Saskatchewan’s growing small business sector.

“Business in Saskatchewan, especially small business, is growing and we’re seeing more industries and more sectors kind of seeing an entrepreneurial touch to it,” Martins said.

“When you buy Neeva, you’re supporting a local Saskatoon family and the people who are here in the kitchen making it are family members and people who live in this community.”