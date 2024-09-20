Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Science

Nuclear research at the University of Saskatchewan to receive more funding

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted September 20, 2024 7:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nuclear research at the University of Saskatchewan to receive more funding'
Nuclear research at the University of Saskatchewan to receive more funding
Innovation Saskatchewan is investing $400,000 in the Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre for Nuclear Innovation. The funding will support up to eight research projects led by Saskatchewan-based scientists, with a focus on nuclear energy and medicine.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Innovation Saskatchewan is investing $400,000 in the Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre for Nuclear Innovation.

The funding will support up to eight research projects led by Saskatchewan-based scientists, with a focus on nuclear energy and medicine.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The research centre provides radioactive medicines for several Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba hospitals.

Trending Now

You can check out the video above for a closer look at some of the research currently taking place at the Fedoruk Centre.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices