Nuclear research at the University of Saskatchewan to receive more funding

Innovation Saskatchewan is investing $400,000 in the Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre for Nuclear Innovation.

The funding will support up to eight research projects led by Saskatchewan-based scientists, with a focus on nuclear energy and medicine.

The research centre provides radioactive medicines for several Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba hospitals.

You can check out the video above for a closer look at some of the research currently taking place at the Fedoruk Centre.