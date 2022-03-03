Menu

Crime

Coroner’s inquest rules 2017 police shooting of Nunavut man a homicide

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2022 6:01 pm
The jury at a coroner’s inquest has determined a police shooting of a Nunavut man almost five years ago was a homicide.

Jeremy Nuvviaq, who was 39, died after he was shot by RCMP in Sanirajak in May 2017 following reports to police of a suicidal man with a gun.

The inquest heard that Nuvviaq had mentioned suicide to others in the past and that he livestreamed himself on Facebook the night he died saying he wanted police to kill him.

The jury made recommendations to prevent similar deaths, including that RCMP officers in the territory should be trained in Inuit knowledge.

Ottawa police officers who investigated the shooting in 2017 cleared the RCMP officer who shot Nuvviaq, Const. Stephen Currie, who said he feared for his life.

Coroner’s inquests are mandatory in Nunavut when someone dies at the hands of police and do not find fault or criminality.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
