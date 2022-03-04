Regina business sends donation packages to Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

A Ukrainian business owner in Regina, along with many other volunteers, is pitching in to help the war-stricken country.

Loreli Palandri, owner of From Seed to Sprout, is putting together humanitarian packages for those who have been affected by the war in Ukraine.

The company mainly caters to mothers and babies but is also looking to provide help to anyone in need.

Palandri says the fact Ukrainians are hiding in underground subway tunnels pulls on your heartstrings. Some have even given birth in the underground.

Seeing the devastation on social media and watching nurses care for babies in makeshift hospital units spurred Paladri into action.

“When we heard about those things happening, it really got at our ‘nurse heart’ and we wanted to do something — anything,” Palandri says.

Canadian shipping company Meest has offered to ship all packages donated to Ukraine from its Toronto headquarters to Poland for free.

The Regina branch of Meest is run by a Ukrainian man, Bogdan Okhrymenko, who has many family and friends back in his home country.

He says every little bit helps.

“People struggle in Ukraine and we can support as much as we can,” Okhrymenko says. “We try to collect parcels, items, to help support the people.”

The shipments include basic human needs: things like socks, toothpaste, clothes, and even some non-perishable food items.

“Thank you so much to the people who have given in Regina,” Okhrymenko says. “It helps Ukraine and its people so much.”

Hundreds have already brought donations to the Regina business.

Olena Shyian, Regina president for the Ukrainian National Federation, says help can come in many forms, even if it’s not physically fighting for Ukraine in Ukraine.

“For people who have nothing and who need to start their lives all over again, every little bit helps,” Shyian says.

"We can't take a weapon and go stand and protect our land but we can do our job on this side of the ocean."

Though there is a large Ukrainian population in Saskatchewan, people of all nationalities have come together in support.

“A lot of them know what if feels like. A lot of them had to go through difficult times and the support that we are receiving from the community is incredible,” Shyian says.

“It means so much to see the community come together to help out — and not just those with a Ukrainian background,” Shyian adds. “It helps the spirit of those in Ukraine.”

Shyian notes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said everyone is a soldier for Ukraine, even those not in the country, and these helpful acts can be a way of helping from afar.

You can find more information about donations on the Meest Regina Facebook page. You can also drop off donations directly at Meest, located at 1737 St. John Street in Regina.

As of Friday morning, roughly 457 kilograms of humanitarian aid have been sent to Ukraine.