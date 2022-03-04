SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Queen’s University students rally in support of Ukraine

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 9:03 am
Click to play video: 'Queen’s students organize rally to support Ukraine' Queen’s students organize rally to support Ukraine
WATCH: Over 60 people attend the protest held in front of Kingston City Hall.

About 60 people gathered in front of Kingston City Hall Thursday evening, carrying placards and Ukrainian flags to show support for the country’s people as they face down a Russian invasion instigated by Vladimir Putin.

Katrina Korotky and Taissa Martschenko are co-presidents of the Queen’s University Ukrainian Student Association and organized the rally.

“It’s heartbreaking. I think it’s just awful,” said Korotky referring to the situation in Ukraine.

“There’s not one word that I can use to describe it, it’s just every day being scared to check, look at your phone, scared to listen to the news because you don’t know what’s happening,” said Marstchenko, referring to the anxiety the hostilities have caused her.

Both Korotky and Martschenko were born in Canada but say they still have extended family in Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Support for Ukraine comes in all forms in Kingston

According to the United Nations, more than one million people have fled Ukraine since the outbreak of hostilities.

Trending Stories

Third-year Queen’s University Health Sciences student and Ukrainian national Illia Gelman says his family is among those that are now refugees.

“My parents, my brother, my grandparents as well, all of them have left Kyiv about three days ago and have been by the border, they just recently crossed the border with Romania,” said Gelman.

Read more: Most Canadians see Russian invasion of Ukraine escalating to world war: survey

While that news has come as some relief, Gelman says he still has friends that are in harm’s way.

“A lot of my friends are still back in Kyiv and some of my friends are in Kharkiv right now which is getting bombed pretty heavily, so I can’t say it’s that great a relief but it’s been getting better,” said Gelman.

Those that participated in the protest are calling for an end to the war, now in its second week, and want Russian troops to leave Ukrainian territory.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Russian troops attack Europe’s largest power plant in Ukraine, sparking fire: officials' Russian troops attack Europe’s largest power plant in Ukraine, sparking fire: officials
Russian troops attack Europe’s largest power plant in Ukraine, sparking fire: officials
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston tagnews tagUkraine tagStudents tagWar tagRally taginvasion tagRussia. Vladimir Putin tagQueen's University Ukrainian Student Association tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers