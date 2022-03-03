Penticton, B.C. residents to host another rally in support of Ukraine Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Following an unprovoked military invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin, many Canadians are doing what they can to show their support for Ukrainians both here and overseas.

Penticton, B.C., residents Sherry Mitchell and Jaimie Miller-Haywood organized an impromptu rally last weekend and plan to hold another one this Saturday.

“There were a few of us, some friends and another family showed up. Sherry and I had about 24 hours to plan it. The response that we have gotten since then has been amazing, so we are hoping to have more people out this Saturday,” said Miller-Haywood.

Mitchell, who is of Ukrainian heritage and still has distant family there today, says the situation is hard to talk about.

“It is really emotional; I have Ukrainian ties. I am second generation Ukrainian, and it is really hard. I can’t even imagine and feel so frustrated because I feel like I should be doing more. The whole world should be doing more. I feel like we should all be working on this to help Ukraine,” said Mitchell

Miller-Haywood says that even though she doesn’t have direct ties to Ukraine, she still felt as though she needed to show her support.

“I don’t have any Ukrainian heritage, but I do believe with the threat of nuclear war that this is everybody’s problem,” said Miller-Haywood.

“The way everything is going globally, this is happening in Europe, but it could very well happen here. I see the path, the misinformation, and the awful hate signs on our streets in Canada and I don’t want to see it.”

They plan to hold a support rally every weekend as the situation continues to unfold globally.

“It is a small gesture in the whole scheme of things, but it is important,” said Mitchell.

“I think we need to be united in this because there are a lot of people in Canada who have family there and can’t even get ahold of their families. Even this – just being together and being united – just means so much.”

The rally will take place at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Main Street in Penticton at 12 p.m. March 5.

