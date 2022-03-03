Menu

Canada

Ford says plan to deregulate Chinese medicine in Ontario intends to address language barriers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2022 3:44 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a news conference at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, on Monday, February 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends a news conference at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, on Monday, February 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is moving to deregulate traditional Chinese medicine and acupuncturists because the current system shuts out people who only speak Cantonese or Mandarin.

A recently tabled labour bill contains a section that would wind up the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of Ontario, the profession’s regulatory body that was established in 2013.

Several practitioners say they’re shocked because they were not consulted.

Read more: Ontario planning to deregulate traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture

Ford says today that he heard from the Chinese community that currently people who speak only Cantonese or Mandarin are prevented from writing the licensing exams.

The premier says he won’t change anything until the government consults further.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott has said the proposed legislation would see oversight transition to the Health and Supportive Care Providers Oversight Authority, though registration with the authority would be on a voluntary basis.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
