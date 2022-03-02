Ontario planning to deregulate traditional Chinese medicine, acupuncture

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is planning to stop regulating traditional Chinese medicine practitioners and acupuncturists.

Contained in a recently tabled piece of labour legislation is a section that would wind up the College of Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners and Acupuncturists of Ontario, the profession’s regulatory body that was established in 2013.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says, once the bill is passed, oversight would transition to the Health and Supportive Care Providers Oversight Authority, though registration with the authority would only be on a voluntary basis.

Alexandra Hilkene says the approach would bring Ontario in line with other jurisdictions and would help more people work in the field who have faced barriers to practising it.

When the regulation was first introduced, some practitioners said it would prevent people from working as traditional Chinese medicine practitioners if they had learned it from their elders instead of in a school setting, or if they spoke insufficient English.

The NDP and Liberals say today that regulating health professions is about protecting the safety of patients and clients.