44 new COVID-related deaths reported in Saskatchewan in weekly report

An increase in weekly COVID-19-related deaths was reported by the Saskatchewan government Thursday.

In the seven days ending Feb. 26, the deaths of 44 people with COVID-19 were reported in Saskatchewan, up from 37 in the previous reporting period.

More than half the deaths — 24 — were reported in people aged 80 and older.

One-quarter of the new deaths — 11 — were in the north-central zone and nine were reported in the Regina region.

The number of patients in Saskatchewan hospitals diagnosed with COVID-19 dipped slightly week-over-week.

The province said that as of March 2, 353 people were hospitalized with COVID, 151 with a COVID-related illness.

That compares with 372 total people with COVID-19 in hospital, and 149 total being treated for COVID-related illnesses, on Feb. 23.

Saskatchewan reported 30 people were in ICU as of March 2, up three from the previous week.

The number of new cases was also down. The weekly report said 1,102 new cases were laboratory-confirmed between Feb. 20 and Feb. 26, down from 1,407 during the previous reporting period.

Officials cautioned that the rates do not include cases detected by home rapid-antigen tests.

Saskatchewan has stop performing PCR tests on the general population. Instead, PCR tests are only carried out on priority populations at elevated risk for severe outcomes.

The province said 7,833 laboratory tests were performed during the reporting period, with a test positivity rate of 13.6 per cent, down from 14.4 per cent.

Outbreaks have also declined in high-risk settings, with the province reporting eight outbreaks in long-term care homes and three in other care homes, group homes and shelters. There were 15 outbreaks reported during the week of Feb. 13-19.

As of Feb. 26, the province reports 85.5 per cent of the population aged five and older have received at least one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine and 80.3 per cent have completed a series.

Among the population aged 18 and older, 50.7 per cent have received at least one booster vaccination.

The government ceased daily reporting of COVID-19 numbers in early February.

COVID-19 early treatment

The province said antiviral medications or monoclonal antibodies may be used in early treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 illness in certain vaccinated or unvaccinated patients who are at risk for progression to severe illness.

Paxlovid is available for those over the age of 18 who have tested positive and are within five days of developing symptoms.

Monoclonal antibody treatment (sotrovimab) is a one-time treatment, delivered intravenously that helps a body fight a COVID-19 infection to prevent serious illness. Treatment must start within seven days of symptom onset.

Officials said people who test positive and believe they may meet the criteria for a COVID-19 treatment should call HealthLine 811.

They will receive then receive additional screening and be referred appropriately.

