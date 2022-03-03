Nova Scotia reports 3 more COVID-related deaths, 12 patients in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported three additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The deaths involved two men in their 70s and one in their 80s.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of the three Nova Scotians who died from this virus,” said Premier Tim Houston in a news release.

There were also six more hospitalizations and one discharge as 46 people remain in hospital with the virus. This includes 12 patients receiving intensive care.

Ages of those hospitalized for COVID-19 range from five to 92 in Nova Scotia, but the median age is 62.

As stated in the release, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

14 (30.4 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

21 (45.7 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)

1 (2.2 per cent) is partially vaccinated

10 (21.7 per cent) are unvaccinated

There are also an additional 283 people in hospitals linked to the virus. This includes 122 people who tested positive upon arrival to hospital or are no longer receiving specialized care, and 161 people who contracted COVID-19 after admission.

On Thursday, the province also reported 421 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 2,001 tests were completed the day prior. Public health noted that this number will increase, as the government announced last week it is bringing back confirmatory PCR testing for those who receive positive rapid tests.

It estimates there are now 2,514 known active cases.

Friday will be the last daily COVID-19 data update from the province, as the province moves towards weekly reporting.

