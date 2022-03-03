Menu

Health

Nova Scotia reports 3 more COVID-related deaths, 12 patients in ICU

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 3:15 pm
Nova Scotia to lift all COVID-19 restrictions next month
Nova Scotia will lift all COVID-19 restrictions next month, and that includes mask requirements. The province is also ending its proof of vaccination requirements for non-essential events and activities beginning Monday. Callum Smith has more on how the province is learning to live with COVID-19 – Feb 23, 2022

Nova Scotia reported three additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday.

The deaths involved two men in their 70s and one in their 80s.

“I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of the three Nova Scotians who died from this virus,” said Premier Tim Houston in a news release.

Read more: Nova Scotia Health warns of COVID-19-related phone scam

There were also six more hospitalizations and one discharge as 46 people remain in hospital with the virus. This includes 12 patients receiving intensive care.

Ages of those hospitalized for COVID-19 range from five to 92 in Nova Scotia, but the median age is 62.

As stated in the release, the vaccination status of those in hospital is:

  • 14 (30.4 per cent) people have had a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • 21 (45.7 per cent) are fully vaccinated (two doses)
  • 1 (2.2 per cent) is partially vaccinated
  • 10 (21.7 per cent) are unvaccinated
There are also an additional 283 people in hospitals linked to the virus. This includes 122 people who tested positive upon arrival to hospital or are no longer receiving specialized care, and 161 people who contracted COVID-19 after admission.

Read more: Nova Scotia in talks to let workers who refused vaccination back on the job

On Thursday, the province also reported 421 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 after 2,001 tests were completed the day prior. Public health noted that this number will increase, as the government announced last week it is bringing back confirmatory PCR testing for those who receive positive rapid tests.

It estimates there are now 2,514 known active cases.

Friday will be the last daily COVID-19 data update from the province, as the province moves towards weekly reporting.

COVID-19: 'Far too early to declare victory' over virus, says WHO secretary-general
COVID-19: ‘Far too early to declare victory’ over virus, says WHO secretary-general
