Canada

Shaping Saskatchewan: Vaughn Wyant

By Chris Carr Global News
Posted March 4, 2022 6:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Shaping Saskatchewan: Vaughn Wyant' Shaping Saskatchewan: Vaughn Wyant
WATCH: Vaughn Wyant was recently awarded the Order of Canada for his work as a businessman and in philanthropy. He talks about work, family, and giving back to the community in Shaping Saskatchewan.

Vaughn Wyant says it has always been more rewarding for him to give than to get.

That way, he says he gets to see the joy he brings to someone through the act of giving.

The president and CEO of the Wyant Group was recently awarded the Order of Canada. He is looking forward to officially receiving the award at a ceremony this spring.

But the acknowledgement also has Wyant looking back. Remarkably, it is an honour his late father also received for his work as a community builder.

For Vaughn, the honour is an acknowledgement of his work as a businessman and a philanthropist.

Wyant says giving back to the community is consistent with the family values he was raised with.

“I always said that Christmas is much more rewarding for me to give someone a gift than receive it. Because you get to see the joy you are bringing to somebody when they receive it,” he said.

“That’s really the gift for me. That’s really our expectation when we support the community.

“You don’t do things because you expect or want any recognition for them. That’s not the reason you do it.”

Wyant said the award came as a complete surprise to him. But it means everything to him.

Learn more about how Wyant is Shaping Saskatchewan in the above video.

