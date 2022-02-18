Shaping Saskatchewan: Mike Babcock

Send this page to someone via email

Throughout his hockey coaching career, Mike Babcock has added a steady stream of accolades to his name.

The impressive collection includes a Stanley Cup-winning season, in 2008, with the Detroit Red Wings and a gold medal at the World Cup of Hockey in 2006.

His packed trophy case also includes an International Ice Hockey Federation Championship title in 2004, and a gold medal with the Men’s Olympic hockey team, in Vancouver, in 2010.

These victories make Babcock the only coach to ever make it to the so-called “Triple Gold Club.”

Now, Babcock is sharing that knowledge with young, talented men, with a passion for hockey, at the University of Saskatchewan.

Babcock says for him, leadership starts with relationship building.

“You know the bottom line is, when you are around really good people that are trying to have success, they want to be pushed to have that success,” Babcock says.

“They want to get better each and every day. And that’s your job to help them.”

This week on Shaping Saskatchewan, Babcock explains to Chris Carr that leading by example is the key to success, whether it be in sports, business, or life.