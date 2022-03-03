Vehicle targeted in arson attack in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle was set on fire in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough early Thursday.

The fire on Valade Street, near the intersection of Abbott, in a residential area of ​​Saint-Laurent, was reported at around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, no incendiary material was found at the scene, but the vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire.

The vehicle was towed and will be analyzed by the criminal arson unit.

There are no arrests and no suspects have been identified.

A similar incident was reported at the same location in late August 2021.

