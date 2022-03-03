Menu

Crime

Vehicle targeted in arson attack in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted March 3, 2022 8:14 am
A vehicle was set on fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. Thursday, March 3, 2022. View image in full screen
A vehicle was set on fire in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. Thursday, March 3, 2022. TVA

A vehicle was set on fire in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough early Thursday.

The fire on Valade Street, near the intersection of Abbott, in a residential area of ​​Saint-Laurent, was reported at around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, no incendiary material was found at the scene, but the vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire.

Read more: Vehicles targeted in attempted arson Monday in Saint-Laurent

The vehicle was towed and will be analyzed by the criminal arson unit.

There are no arrests and no suspects have been identified.

A similar incident was reported at the same location in late August 2021.

