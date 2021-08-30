Vehicles targeted in attempted arson Monday in Saint-Laurent

Send this page to someone via email

An arson attack on two vans parked close to each other in the Montreal borough of Saint-Laurent failed early Monday as the flames died before reaching the vehicles.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. on Valade Street, near the intersection of Abbott, in a residential area of ​​the Saint-Laurent.

According to police, the fire, fuelled by gasoline that had been spilled onto the ground, was extinguished before reaching the two vehicles. One was parked on the street, while the other was parked in a private entrance. Both vehicles belonged to the same owner.

No one was injured and no suspects have been identified. The investigation continues.

