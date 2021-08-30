Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vehicles targeted in attempted arson Monday in Saint-Laurent

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2021 8:46 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Jeremy Cohn/Global News

An arson attack on two vans parked close to each other in the Montreal borough of Saint-Laurent failed early Monday as the flames died before reaching the vehicles.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. on Valade Street, near the intersection of Abbott, in a residential area of ​​the Saint-Laurent.

Read more: Montreal police seek individuals behind series of arson attacks

According to police, the fire, fuelled by gasoline that had been spilled onto the ground, was extinguished before reaching the two vehicles. One was parked on the street, while the other was parked in a private entrance. Both vehicles belonged to the same owner.

Trending Stories

No one was injured and no suspects have been identified. The investigation continues.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Arson tagSaint-Laurent tagAbbott Street tagvalade street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers