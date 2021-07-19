Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Montreal police seek individuals behind series of arson attacks

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 3:09 pm
Montreal police are asking for the public's help to identify the individuals behind a series of arson attacks. Monday, July 19, 2021.
Montreal police are asking for the public's help to identify the individuals behind a series of arson attacks. Monday, July 19, 2021. Montreal police handout

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those behind a series of arson attacks on the island that began in October 2020.

Investigators have so far linked nine fires in Côte Saint-Luc, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Saint-Laurent and Mont-Royal.

Read more: Montreal police investigating two suspicious fires on either side of the island

Police said in a news release that the suspects always proceed the same way, using either a Molotov cocktail or pouring an accelerant to start the blaze.

The alleged arsonists have targeted homes and businesses, as well as vehicles. On three occasions, firearms were discharged on buildings.

Trending Stories

Police believe the individuals are linked to a criminal organization operating in various spheres of activity.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man dead after fire at Rivière-des-Prairies residence

Police have released surveillance video of the suspects.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133 or visit the Info-Crime website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagSPVM tagOrganized Crime tagMontreal fire tagMontreal arson tagarson attack tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers