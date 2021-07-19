Montreal police seek individuals behind series of arson attacks

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those behind a series of arson attacks on the island that began in October 2020.

Investigators have so far linked nine fires in Côte Saint-Luc, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Saint-Laurent and Mont-Royal.

Police said in a news release that the suspects always proceed the same way, using either a Molotov cocktail or pouring an accelerant to start the blaze.

The alleged arsonists have targeted homes and businesses, as well as vehicles. On three occasions, firearms were discharged on buildings.

Police believe the individuals are linked to a criminal organization operating in various spheres of activity.

Police have released surveillance video of the suspects.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133 or visit the Info-Crime website.