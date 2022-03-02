Menu

Crime

3 men arrested, 60 charges laid in connection with firearm investigation: Toronto police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 6:49 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Police say three men have been arrested and 60 charges were laid after firearms were seized during a firearm investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Feb. 27, at 10:47 a.m., officers were in the Ice Boat Terrace and Dan Leckie Way area.

Police said a vehicle was obstructing traffic flow.

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after Toronto Transit Commission conductor assaulted

According to the release, when officers approached the vehicle, a firearm and Percocet pills were located.

Officers said a safe was also located inside the vehicle.

Police said a search warrant was executed and a loaded sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and a pistol magazine were found inside the safe.

According to police, as a result, 20-year-old Landyn Delaney from Bradford was arrested and charged with several charges including two counts each of possession of a restricted firearm knowingly not holding a licence, possession of a dangerous weapon and possession of a loaded regulated firearm.

Police said 19-year-old Colton Morin from Bradford was arrested. He is also facing a number of charges including two counts each of unlicenced possession of a restricted weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers also arrested Sebastian Santagato, 18, from Bradford. He been charged with several offences including interfering with traffic, transporting cannabis and two counts of unlicenced possession of a dangerous weapon.

According to police, all three men appeared in court on Feb. 28.

