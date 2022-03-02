Police seek to identify suspect after Toronto Transit Commission conductor assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Feb. 17, just after 11:30 a.m., officers received a report of an assault on the platform of the Main Street subway station.

Police said a man threw an unknown liquid in a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) conductor’s face “without any provocation.”

According to police, the man was last seen walking on the eastbound platform.

Police are searching for an 18-year-old man standing five feet seven inches tall with a slim build.

Officers said he was seen wearing a black or navy hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a blue face mask and was carrying a black Nike backpack and a Nike water bottle.

View image in full screen Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation. Toronto Police / Provided

According to police, the TTC conductor was not injured as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.