Crime

Police seek to identify suspect after Toronto Transit Commission conductor assaulted

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 3:29 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

In a press release, Toronto police said on Feb. 17, just after 11:30 a.m., officers received a report of an assault on the platform of the Main Street subway station.

Read more: ‘We are in crisis’ — Transit worker unions call for more protection after violent assaults

Police said a man threw an unknown liquid in a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) conductor’s face “without any provocation.”

According to police, the man was last seen walking on the eastbound platform.

Police are searching for an 18-year-old man standing five feet seven inches tall with a slim build.

Officers said he was seen wearing a black or navy hoodie, black pants, black shoes and a blue face mask and was carrying a black Nike backpack and a Nike water bottle.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation. View image in full screen
Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an assault investigation. Toronto Police / Provided

According to police, the TTC conductor was not injured as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

