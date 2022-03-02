Maskwacis man wanted for attempted murder after teenager shot in Alberta community

Send this page to someone via email

A central Alberta man is wanted for attempted murder after a teenager was shot early Wednesday morning in Maskwacis.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on the Samson Cree Nation, which is one of the town sites that makes up the First Nation community north of Red Deer.

Responding Mounties found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. Police said he was rushed to hospital and is expected to recover.

RCMP said the suspect was identified as 29-year-old Jesse Cabry of Maskwacis.

“Attempts to arrest Jesse Cabry resulted with the K Division emergency response team being deployed to the area, however, Jesse Cabry was not located,” a news release Wednesday afternoon said.

As of 2 p.m., the RCMP said it was seeking an arrest warrant for Cabry and attempted murder charges are pending.

An RCMP spokesperson said a search was conducted earlier in the day near a school, so that building was placed under a hold and secure as a precautionary measure for a short period of time.

Cabry is known to frequent Maskwacis and is a slender Indigenous man with long, brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he is six-foot, one-inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Cabry is believed to be armed and dangerous and police said if he is spotted, should not be approached.

RCMP are requesting that anyone who knows Cabry’s current whereabouts, or who have seen him, to call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maskwacis RCMP detachment at 780-585-3767 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS or online.