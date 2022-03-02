COVID-19 cases up slightly in KFL&A but hospitalization numbers are reassuring: Oglaza

Send this page to someone via email

As pandemic restrictions ease across the province, the KFL&A region has seen a slight increase in COVID-19 activity over the past six weeks, but medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza says the region’s hospitalization numbers have helped paint a “reassuring” picture.

“We currently have less than 10 individuals in hospital due to COVID 19,” Oglaza said during his biweekly media briefing. “What’s important to note is also our other indicators, such as wastewater testing. We monitor them closely. They do remain stable.”

Oglaza also noted that wastewater testing is now a key indicator for public health to track COVID-19 activity within the community. It’s also the first time the tool has been used to track diseases in KFL&A.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are benefiting from that, that additional information that our wastewater surveillance gives us. So we will be able to see trends,” Oglaza said.

As for the easing of restrictions from the province, Oglaza says KFL&A will follow Ontario’s guidance on issues such as vaccine passports, masking and other COVID-19 safety measures, but asks residents to respect businesses’ decisions on how to proceed, regardless of what those are is.

0:44 COVID-19: ‘Far too early to declare victory’ over virus, says WHO secretary-general COVID-19: ‘Far too early to declare victory’ over virus, says WHO secretary-general

Omicron continues to be the dominant variant of COVID-19 throughout the region, however, there are still a few Delta cases lingering.

Oglaza says there’s no timeline in place to stop vaccinating, but says as demand dwindles, the region could see a decrease in appointment availability.

He also noted that with March break approaching, those who are travelling abroad should research their destination before leaving and be fully vaccinated to prevent serious illness.

Advertisement