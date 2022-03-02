Report of child luring in Penticton, B.C.; RCMP offer tips on staying safe

Send this page to someone via email

A group of Penticton girls reported last month they were approached by an older man asking if they wanted to go for a ride with them, prompting B.C. RCMP to issue a reminder on how to stay safe.

RCMP said they were called Feb. 9 to the 1300-block of Kensington Street in Penticton, after three young girls reported that they were approached by a man asking if they knew where a local winery was and if they wanted to go for a ride with him.

“The girls demonstrated excellent street smarts by telling the man ‘no,’” Const. Dayne Lyons, media relations officer with Penticton RCMP said in a press release. “The girls immediately left the area and called police.”

0:34 RCMP seeking people of interest in connection with Penticton homicide RCMP seeking people of interest in connection with Penticton homicide – Jan 12, 2022

Penticton RCMP is asking all parents to have a conversation with their children about their safety.

Story continues below advertisement

Some tips to consider are:

It’s OK to say NO to adults who ask you to do something for them, such as: help them find a lost pet, join them in an activity or game, or give them directions

Never walk with or accept a ride, money or gifts from strangers or even someone you may know, without checking with your parents. Keep a safe distance (two arm lengths) from strangers and cars that approach you

If you are taking a public bus, always sit near the bus driver

For more tips visit www.BCRCMP.ca and click “Safety Tips”