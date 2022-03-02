Menu

Crime

Report of child luring in Penticton, B.C.; RCMP offer tips on staying safe

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 2, 2022 3:41 pm
Penticton RCMP are offering information for how to keep young children safe. View image in full screen
Penticton RCMP are offering information for how to keep young children safe. Kelowna RCMP

A group of Penticton girls reported last month they were approached by an older man asking if they wanted to go for a ride with them, prompting B.C. RCMP to issue a reminder on how to stay safe.

RCMP said they were called Feb. 9 to the 1300-block of Kensington Street in Penticton, after three young girls reported that they were approached by a  man asking if they knew where a local winery was and if they wanted to go for a ride with him.

“The girls demonstrated excellent street smarts by telling the man ‘no,’” Const. Dayne Lyons, media relations officer with Penticton RCMP said in a press release. “The girls immediately left the area and called police.”

RCMP seeking people of interest in connection with Penticton homicide – Jan 12, 2022

Penticton RCMP is asking all parents to have a conversation with their children about their safety.

Some tips to consider are:

  • It’s OK to say NO to adults who ask you to do something for them, such as: help them find a lost pet, join them in an activity or game, or give them directions
  • Never walk with or accept a ride, money or gifts from strangers or even someone you may know, without checking with your parents. Keep a safe distance (two arm lengths) from strangers and cars that approach you
  • If you are taking a public bus, always sit near the bus driver

For more tips visit www.BCRCMP.ca and click “Safety Tips”

