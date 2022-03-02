Speeding is focus of SGI’s March traffic safety spotlight

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers with a heavy foot are being targeted by police around Saskatchewan during March.

SGI said its March traffic safety spotlight will focus on speeding.

Speeding is one of the major causes of deaths and injuries on Saskatchewan roads, said Penny McCune, chief operating officer of SGI’s auto fund.

“The faster you go, the more serious the consequences when you are involved in a collision,” McCune said in a release.

“When you speed, you endanger yourself, other road users and those most vulnerable — like pedestrians.”

The base fine for speeding is $100 and jumps to $170 for drivers caught going more than 35 km/h over the posted limit.

Fines go up based on the speed over the limit and whether the offence is in a work or school zone.

A driver clocked going 20 km/h over the speed limit can expect a fine starting at $190.

Base fines for speeding in a school zone are $170 and jump to $240 in a work zone.

Drivers can also be fined for going more than 60 km/h when passing an emergency vehicle or tow truck on the roadside with lights flashing.

