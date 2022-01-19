87 traffic deaths reported in Saskatchewan during 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan recorded its third-straight year of historically low traffic deaths.

SGI said preliminary data indicates 87 people were killed in collisions on Saskatchewan roads during 2021, matching the number from 2020. That number could be adjusted, SGI cautioned.

It continues a downward trend in traffic deaths since records were first kept starting in the 1950s. The lowest number of fatalities recorded in a single year was 71 in 2019.

“It’s important not to lose sight of the fact that these aren’t simply numbers on a chart,” said Don Morgan, the minister responsible for SGI, in a statement Wednesday.

“No one should ever die due to a motor vehicle collision, and no family should ever have to experience this type of loss.”

Driver impairment remains the leading cause of death.

In one-third of the deaths, the victim was not wearing a seatbelt or was improperly restrained.

Excessive speed and driver distraction were factors in more than one out of every five deaths.

“Statistically speaking, Saskatchewan roads are the safest they’ve ever been,” said Kwei Quaye, SGI’s vice-president of traffic safety.

“However, there is still significant room for improvement, and every driver has the ability to contribute to safer roads for themselves, other drivers and all road users. SGI will continue our dedicated efforts to reduce crash fatalities, in conjunction with our road safety partners.”

SGI runs a monthly traffic safety spotlight, with the current one focusing on intersection safety.

Previous spotlights focused on impaired driving, distracted driving, seatbelts and speeding in construction zones.

