Jets squander huge early lead but hold on to beat Montreal in penalty-filled affair

In their first meeting since Montreal swept Winnipeg in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last year, the Jets exacted some revenge with an 8-4 win but they did not make it easy on themselves.

The home side did not waste much time in getting on the board. Nate Schmidt found Evgeny Svechnikov parked alone in front of the Montreal net and tapped home his sixth of the season just 5:21 into the first. It’s the third straight game in which Svechnikov has scored.

Before that line even came off the ice, they made it 2-0. Pierre-Luc Dubois found Schmidt at the point and he blasted a shot that squeezed through the five-hole of Sam Montembeault just 36 seconds after the opener.

Then the parade to the penalty box began.

Dylan DeMelo took an interference penalty at the 6:35 mark. 33 seconds later, Montreal’s Josh Anderson was sent off for tripping. 62 seconds after that, Brenden Dillon was called for tripping, giving the Habs a brief 4-on-3 power play.

Story continues below advertisement

But as DeMelo came out of the box, he collected the puck and broke free on a 2-on-1 with Adam Lowry. DeMelo hit Lowry with a perfect pass and the red-hot third-liner deked out Montembeault for his third goal in as many games.

Moments later, Montreal’s Brett Kulak was called for holding, giving Winnipeg a short-lived 4-on-3. Right after it became 4-on-4, Mark Scheifele ripped one past the overwhelmed Montreal netminder to make it 4-0 Winnipeg just 9:13 into the game.

The large contingent of Montreal fans in attendance were left dumbfounded for the first half of the period, but they had plenty to celebrate in the latter half.

Anderson got the Canadiens on the board at the 11:18 mark as momentum began to swing in the visitor’s favour.

Anderson’s second of the period came on the power play at the 17:00 mark to cut the lead in half, banging home a juicy rebound off the pad of Connor Hellebuyck. Just 88 seconds later Artturi Lehkonen beat Hellebuyck five-hole to cut the lead to one.

Yes, we’re still in the first period.

Nathan Beaulieu was called for roughing with just over a minute left in the opening frame, but for the second time in the period Anderson was called for tripping while his team had the man advantage.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal finished the crazy first period with a 14-6 edge in shots as Winnipeg did not get a shot on goal after taking a 4-0 lead.

Anderson finished off the hat trick at the 4:08 mark of the second when he polished off a 3-on-1 by roofing the puck past Hellebuyck to tie the game 4-4. Several hats hit the ice in Winnipeg as Anderson recorded his first career three-goal game in the NHL.

The Jets held on for dear life as Montreal continued to carry the bulk of the play before Jeff Petry put Winnipeg on the power play late in the second thanks to a high sticking penalty.

But Rem Pitlick got free on a shorthanded breakaway, and right before he could get a shot off, he was slashed by Dubois and a penalty shot was called, much to the chagrin of a crowd that had been very quiet as Winnipeg saw its lead evaporate.

Pitlick was unable to beat Hellebuyck on the penalty shot, and it proved to be a turning point because just 18 seconds later, Andrew Copp wired a wrist shot past Montembeault to restore Winnipeg’s lead. Copp was playing for the first time since missing six games with a concussion.

The Jets got some breathing room early in the third when Scheifele got his 20th of the season on yet another power play. Montembeault was caught out of his net and Scheifele, from below the goal line, banked it in off former teammate Ben Chiarot.

Story continues below advertisement

A few minutes later, Brendan Gallagher took his second penalty of the period and for the second time, he had to watch from the box as the Jets scored. Dubois finished off an odd-man rush with a great shot that knocked Montembeault out of the game after allowing seven goals on 23 shots.

Montreal thought for a brief moment they had cut the lead to two at the midway point of the third but officials immediately waved off the goal because Gallagher kicked the puck over the goal line.

With the game out of reach, Montreal’s Chris Wideman went after Scheifele and the two got into a brief scrap as the Habs were called for a too-many-men penalty. Paul Stastny scored on the ensuing power play to make it 8-4 with 2:34 to go.

Winnipeg finished the game 4-for-6 on the power play while the Habs scored once on six tries.

Hellebuyck settled in after a rough start, making 31 saves for the win. The Jets will try to make it three straight victories when they host Dallas Friday night.