Man known to frequent Toronto, Ottawa areas wanted on Canada-wide warrant: police

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man known to frequent the Toronto and Ottawa areas who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Toronto police said the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is searching for 51-year-old Mark Belanger.

Officers said he is wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release.

According to police, Belanger is six feet tall, weighs 215 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Belanger is currently serving a four-year and nine-month sentence for aggravated assault.

Police say he is known to frequent the Greater Toronto area and the Ottawa area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.