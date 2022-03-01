Menu

Crime

Man known to frequent Toronto, Ottawa areas wanted on Canada-wide warrant: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 1, 2022 5:42 pm
Police are searching for 51-year-old Mark Belanger, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. View image in full screen
Police are searching for 51-year-old Mark Belanger, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. Toronto Police / Provided

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man known to frequent the Toronto and Ottawa areas who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

In a press release issued Tuesday, Toronto police said the provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is searching for 51-year-old Mark Belanger.

Officers said he is wanted for allegedly breaching his statutory release.

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent York Region, Toronto, police say

According to police, Belanger is six feet tall, weighs 215 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Belanger is currently serving a four-year and nine-month sentence for aggravated assault.

Police say he is known to frequent the Greater Toronto area and the Ottawa area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

