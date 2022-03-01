COVID-19: Joseph Brant easing limits for visitors, but hospital’s vaccination requirement remains

Send this page to someone via email

Despite a number of Ontario institutions nixing proof of vaccination against COVID-19 policies March 1, Burlington’s top hospital says it will hanging on to theirs for visitors beyond March 1.

In a release on Tuesday, Joseph Brant Hospital (JBH) said it’s reducing limits on who can be an essential care partner (ECP) and a visitor and how many can be at a patients side, but not relinquishing it’s COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

“As we gradually plan for the resumption of surgical care in the coming months, we will continue to place the highest priority on the safety of our patients and healthcare workers, who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic,” said Eric Vandewall, president and CEO, in an release on Tuesday.

“We look forward to seeing a further downward trend in the numbers of COVID-19 cases in our community, and will continue to re-evaluate our policies accordingly, with input from our patients, their families and our staff. ”

Ontario previously said the proof of vaccination requirement would be a temporary measure when it came into effect in September 2021.

The Ford governments declaration in mid-February that proof of vaccination policies now can be lifted was not mandatory though.

Businesses and institutions do have the option to keep it in effect.

JBH’s new limits on ECPs include:

One ECP for Ambulatory care patients

Up to two for emergency care with only one being allowed at the patients side.

Two ECPs at a bedside for in-patient car

Two people for labour.

Up to four one-time, two-hour visits for ECPs with only two at a bedside at a time.

Patients under 18 years can have two parents/legal guardians to attend or be at a bedside at the same time.

ECPs will be required to complete a COVID-19 screening before into JBH with those who failing the screening due to vaccination status not be permitted entry with very limited exceptions.

The move is contrary to what Hamilton’s two hospital agencies have opted to employ — adapting the province’s guidelines lifting proof of vaccination for visitors.

Both Hamilton Health Sciences and St Joseph’s made changes to their visitor and caregiver policies requiring just screenings and adherence to personal protective equipment (PPE) conditions.

“This change comes as the rate of COVID-19 infection in our community and our hospital is significantly declining, and aligns with Ontario lifting its requirements for proof of vaccination in public gathering places effective March 1,” St. Joe’s said in its release on Tuesday.

Ontario’s hospitals combined reported 914 people admitted with COVID-19 as of March 1, and 278 in intensive care units. This is up 65 hospitalizations but a decrease of one in ICUs compared with Monday.

In Hamilton, the number of patients requiring care from its hospital networks continues to decline, with just 43 total COVID-19 patients in city facilities, a drop of about 36 since Feb. 22.

That’s just under 200 fewer cases than the 240 reported on Feb. 1.

Both HHS and St. Joe’s are reporting fewer than five COVID-19 patients each in their ICUs as of Tuesday.

Ontario’s science table revealed that recent wastewater data has been showing a steady “downward slope” in coronavirus matter since the end of January, with continued “flattening” of COVID hospitalizations since the Feb. 17 loosening of capacity limits.

The head of the agency, Dr. Peter Juni, says the province got there via the bulk of Ontarians following protocols during the restriction periods — including maintain mask-wearing and distancing — and getting vaccinated.

Positive COVID numbers have also spurred Hamilton’s networks to begin a ramp-up of long-awaited procedures such as cancer screening, diagnostic imaging and surgical care.

However, Juni suggests a “recovery plan” will be needed going forward once the latest wave is officially over.

“What this means is we need to start building up more capacity, support our health-care staff, have more staff, etc.,” Juni told 900 CHML’s Bill Kelly Show.

“Again, that’s all a long term project. We can’t let this slip away, know we need to do the opposite. We need to get this under control and invest in this very proactively.”