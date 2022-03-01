N.S. education students in final year to receive temporary teacher’s licences

Send this page to someone via email

Students in their final year of a bachelor of education in Nova Scotia will receive a temporary teacher’s licence to meet the growing demand for substitutes.

These education students will be able to work as substitute teachers in the province and will be paid for the days they are hired to work.

“We want our soon-to-be teachers to feel excited about starting their careers and staying here in Nova Scotia,” Becky Druhan, minister of education and early childhood development, said in a news release Tuesday.

“Allowing student teachers the opportunity to get paid to substitute on an as-need basis during their practicum not only provides experience in a field they will soon be entering, but also addresses the current need for more substitutes.”

There are five universities in Nova Scotia that offer eligible programs, including Cape Breton University, St. Francis Xavier University, Mount Saint Vincent University, Acadia University and Université Sainte-Anne. This makes for a total of 282 eligible students in the province.

Lace Marie Brogden, dean of education at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S., said in the release the university is pleased with this opportunity.

“Our teacher education candidates continue to adapt to the pandemic; they are ready to meet this most recent challenge and are eager to accept this professional responsibility.”

Students who participate will be supervised by their university advisor, as well as school administration.

The province notes the choice to substitute is voluntary, and “will not impact or delay completion of the bachelor of education program.”

