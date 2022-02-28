Man dies after Westlake-Gladstone house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old man is dead after being pulled out of a burning home in the RM of Westlake-Gladstone Sunday night.

RCMP say the fire happened at a residence on 71 Road West.

Family members attended the home and noticed flames, leading one of the family members to go inside, find the man, and pull him outside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nobody else was inside at the time of the fire. The cause of does not appear to be suspicious according to police.