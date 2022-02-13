House fire in Pimicikamak Cree Nation claims lives of three people

Send this page to someone via email

A house fire in the northern Manitoba community of Pimicikamak Cree Nation claimed the lives of three people early Saturday morning, the RCMP says.

Local RCMP officers responded to the scene at approximately 4:50 a.m. and found the home fully engulfed in flames.

First Nation Safety Officers reached the home first, but they were unable to gain entry due to the heat.

Mounties say seven people are believed to have been in the house when the fire started.

A 36-year-old man, 36-year-old woman, 20-year-old woman, and a 4-year-old girl escaped through a window, but suffered “various injuries.”

After the blaze was extinguished, officers found three people deceased inside. An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm their identities.

RCMP and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are investigating.

A spokesperson for Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak says Chief David Monias is expected to release a statement later.

Pimicikamak Cree Nation is roughly 530 km north of Winnipeg.

More to come.