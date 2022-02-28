Sarnia police looking for suspect in assault case involving hammer, break and enter

Send this page to someone via email

Sarnia police say one man has been charged with assault and a second has a warrant out for his arrest after two residents were assaulted in the 300 block of Kathleen Avenue in Sarnia on Tuesday.

Police say a male was walking down the 300 block of Kathleen Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 22 when he was approached by two men and one woman.

One of the male suspects said he wanted to talk with the victim and the second male suspect was seen holding a hammer, police say.

The victim reportedly attempted to get away but was unable to before being struck with the hammer multiple times.

Police say the victim was wearing heavy clothing and was able to block the blows with his arms before escaping.

Officers say the victim’s girlfriend witnessed the assault from the window of their home and the two male suspects then made their way into the home uninvited and began assaulting her.

The female victim reported to police that she feared for her life and eventually managed to escape and attended Bluewater Health to be treated for her injuries.

Frederick Mclean Hunter has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and break and enter.

Police say Hunter remains in custody and that a warrant has been issued for the second suspect, Joseph Marcelino Ayala.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call Sarnia police.