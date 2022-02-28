Menu

Comments

Crime

Security guard at UBC Okanagan killed; RCMP investigate homicide

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 28, 2022 3:21 pm
On Feb. 26, 2022, the Kelowna RCMP issued a media release reporting that a security guard had been assaulted while working on the campus. The victim, a 24-year-old woman, has succumbed to her injuries sustained as a result of this incident. View image in full screen
A 24-year-old security guard at UBC Okanagan has died after being assaulted over the weekend.

Kelowna RCMP announced Monday that the Feb. 26 assault investigation was upgraded to a homicide, now that the woman who was injured in the attack has died from her injuries.

In the immediate aftermath of the assault, Kelowna RCMP said a man working at the university assaulted a security guard around 5:55 a.m. Saturday.

On Feb. 26, 2022, the Kelowna RCMP issued a media release reporting that a security guard had been assaulted while working on the campus. The victim, a 24-year-old woman, has succumbed to her injuries sustained as a result of this incident. View image in full screen
“The man has been apprehended under the Mental Health Act and the victim has been transported to Kelowna General Hospital with life-threatening injuries,” RCMP said at the time.

Read more: Assault leaves security guard hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, Kelowna RCMP say

Shortly after the incident occurred, the suspect was identified and he was apprehended under the Mental Health Act. He remains in hospital and is could face murder charges.

It’s unclear whether the two knew each other but police said there is no risk to public safety, and that officers are on scene conducting the investigation.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP investigating two shootings over the past four days' Kelowna RCMP investigating two shootings over the past four days
Kelowna RCMP investigating two shootings over the past four days – Feb 8, 2022

The Kelowna RCMP continues to work closely with its partners at UBCO regarding this incident as the investigation continues.

UBC Okanagan will be releasing a statement later Monday. On Sunday, they said the University Centre (UNC) building had opened after the investigation.

