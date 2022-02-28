Trial begins for alleged Quebec neo-Nazi recruiter for hate propaganda

Send this page to someone via email

A trial started Monday at the Montreal courthouse for a Quebec man accused of fomenting hate against Jewish people.



Gabriel Sohier-Chaput, who went by the online moniker Zeiger, is facing one count of wilful promotion of hatred in connection with a online post from January 2017 on the far-right website Daily Stormer.

1 2 View image in gallery mode Sohier-Chaput is pictured above while being interviewed on a podcast called Blanche Europe (White Europe). Submitted by Shannon Carranco 2 2 View image in gallery mode Sohier-Chaput, centre-left, is pictured wearing a Daily Stormer t-shirt. Submitted by Shannon Carranco

Sohier-Chaput, 35, has pleaded not guilty to the single count. He has admitted to being Zeiger, to having published articles for the Daily Stormer in 2016 and 2017 under that pseudonym, and to having partly authored the post for which he is facing a trial.



Crown prosecutor Patrick Lafrenière told the court on Monday he will argue that Sohier-Chaput alone authored the short blog post, which called for Nazi imagery to be distributed “everywhere” in order to upset as many Jewish people as possible.

The charge against Sohier-Chaput came after a B’nai Brith criminal complaint in May 2018 — the same month a series of articles in the Montreal Gazette described him as a prominent neo-Nazi figure in North America.



A trial before Quebec court Judge Manilo Del Negro is scheduled to take place this week at the Montreal courthouse.

–with files from Alessia Simona Maratta, Global News