2 Americans charged after prohibited guns seized at Coutts border crossing in January

Two people from Alaska have been charged after border officials seized a number of prohibited weapons at the Coutts border crossing earlier this year.
On Jan. 3, two people were attempting to come into Canada in a motorhome and were referred for further inspection. Officers searched the vehicle and found two assault-style rifles and four 9mm handguns, all of which are prohibited in Canada.
The officers also found a restricted .45-calibre handgun, according to a news release from the Canada Border Services Agency Monday morning.
The firearms were seized, along with 11 prohibited high-capacity magazines.
Adam Peter Brown, 39, and Bethany Ann Brown, 42, have each been charged with smuggling, making false statements, possessing a prohibited or restricted gun with ammunition, failing to follow firearms storage regulations and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
The two were released on a promise to appear and are scheduled to be in court in Lethbridge on Tuesday.
Comments