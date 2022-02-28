2 Americans charged after prohibited guns seized at Coutts border crossing in January

Send this page to someone via email

Two people from Alaska have been charged after border officials seized a number of prohibited weapons at the Coutts border crossing earlier this year.

On Jan. 3, two people were attempting to come into Canada in a motorhome and were referred for further inspection. Officers searched the vehicle and found two assault-style rifles and four 9mm handguns, all of which are prohibited in Canada.

The officers also found a restricted .45-calibre handgun, according to a news release from the Canada Border Services Agency Monday morning.

The firearms were seized, along with 11 prohibited high-capacity magazines.

Two people have been charged after prohibited and restricted firearms were seized at Coutts border crossing on Jan. 3, 2022. Canada Border Services Agency

Adam Peter Brown, 39, and Bethany Ann Brown, 42, have each been charged with smuggling, making false statements, possessing a prohibited or restricted gun with ammunition, failing to follow firearms storage regulations and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The two were released on a promise to appear and are scheduled to be in court in Lethbridge on Tuesday.