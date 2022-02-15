Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 charged with conspiracy to murder after raid on Coutts blockade

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted February 15, 2022 7:53 pm
A cache of weapons and ammunition seized by RCMP at the Coutts illegal blockade View image in full screen
A cache of weapons and ammunition seized by RCMP at the Coutts illegal blockade is on display in a photo issued on Feb. 14, 2022. handout / Alberta RCMP

Eleven people involved in the Coutts border blockade were before a court Tuesday facing various weapons and mischief charges — and three among them were also charged with conspiracy to murder.

The charges follow an early morning raid on Monday where RCMP found a cache of 13 long guns, handguns, body armour, large amounts of ammunition and high-capacity magazines in three trailers.

In a press release on Monday, police alleged the group was willing to use force if the blockade was disrupted.

Read more: Border operations resume after Coutts blockade dismantled in southern Alberta

“This resulted in an immediate and complex investigation to determine the extent of the threat and criminal organization,” RCMP said.

All eleven of the individuals were charged with possession of a weapon and mischief to property over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Anthony Olienick, Chris Carbert and Chris Lysak were also charged with conspiracy to murder.

Click to play video: 'Weapons and ammunition seized at border blockade in Coutts, Alberta' Weapons and ammunition seized at border blockade in Coutts, Alberta
Weapons and ammunition seized at border blockade in Coutts, Alberta

Lysak was also charged with uttering threats.

They all made virtual appearances in a Lethbridge court Tuesday afternoon.

Carbert, Lysak, Olienick were all remanded into custody and are expected back in court on Friday to discuss bail. Another individual, Evan Colenutt, was also remanded into custody.

Ursula Allred, Luke Berk, Johnson Law, Joanne Person, Justin Martin, Eastin Oler and Janx Zaremba were all released on bail with conditions, due to be back in court on March 15.

Read more: RCMP arrest 13 people, seize weapons and ammunition near Coutts border blockade

Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutor Steven Johnston told the court those who have been charged can’t contact one another or be within a 200-metre radius of any protest.

Trending Stories

Earlier on Tuesday, the blockade near the Coutts-Sweetgrass border crossing was disbanded and the Canadian Border Service Agency confirmed the crossing was open again. The blockade had been in place since Jan. 29.

“The development with weapons and the personal armour was not associated with us, and to keep that distance we decided to leave peacefully,” Marco Van Huigenbos, one of the protest organizers, said as a long line of trucks began to leave.

Read more: Trudeau invokes Emergencies Act for 1st time to aid convoy blockade response

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, including the broadening of Canada’s anti-terrorism finance laws and applying laws of proceeds of criminal activities to apply to crowdfunding sites.

Financial institutions were also given authority to freeze accounts that were suspected of supporting illegal blockades and occupations. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said that also applied to insurance providers.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Coutts blockade dismantled in Alberta, allowing border operations to resume' Trucker protests: Coutts blockade dismantled in Alberta, allowing border operations to resume
Story continues below advertisement

The full list of people and their charges, according to court documents:

Ursula Allred, 22, Magrath

  • mischief to property over $5,000
  • possession of a weapon

Luke Berk, 62, Red Deer

  • mischief to property over $5,000
  • possession of a weapon

Chris Carbert, 44, Lethbridge

  • conspiracy to murder
  • possession of a weapon
  • mischief to property over $5,000

Evan Colenutt, 23, Raymond

  • mischief to property over $5,000
  • Possession of a weapon

Johnson Law, 39, Calgary

  • possession of a weapon
  • mischief to property over $5,000

Christopher Lysak, 48, Lethbridge

  • conspiracy to murder
  • possession of a weapon
  • mischief to property over $5,000
  • uttering threats

Justin Martin, 22, Raymond

  • possession of a weapon
  • mischief to property over $5,000

Stewart Eastin Oler, 22, Raymond

  • possession of a weapon
  • mischief to property over $5,000

Anthony Olienick, 39, Claresholm

  • conspiracy to murder
  • possession of a weapon
  • mischief to property over $5,000

Joanne Person, 62, Coutts

  • possession of a weapon
  • mischief to property over $5,000

Janx Zaremba, 18, Raymond

  • possession of a weapon
  • mischief to property over $5,000

The defence counsel noted that Allred, Martin, Oler and Zaremba all lived and worked in Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

–with files from Liam Nixon and Amanda Connolly, Global News, and The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta crime tagCoutts tagCoutts border crossing tagCoutts border protest tagCoutts blockade tagCoutts border blockade tagAlberta Border Blockade tagAlberta border protest tagCoutts border crossing protest tagGuns seized at Coutts border tagAmmuinition seized at Coutts border tagAnthony Olienick tagChris Carbert tagChristopher Lysak tagCoutts weapons tagEvan Colenutt tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers