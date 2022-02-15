Border operations resume after Coutts blockade dismantled in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Trucks and other vehicles with horns blaring have rolled out of a southern Alberta town, ending a blockade that paralyzed a United States border crossing for more than two weeks.

Protesters had been restricting access to the main Alberta border crossing in Coutts since Jan. 29 to rally against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and broader public health restrictions.

Commercial and personal vehicles left the area Tuesday, one day after RCMP arrested 13 people and seized a cache of firearms and ammunition.

Here they go. After more than two weeks, a convoy of protesters has left the Alberta border town of Coutts pic.twitter.com/fJbA49NWlc — Heather Yourex-West (@HeatherYourex) February 15, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Protests are now moving out here in #Coutts – leaving in a convoy along the highway they first came in on 18 days ago: pic.twitter.com/1pHT8r5fxI — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) February 15, 2022

The Canada Border Services Agency also confirmed Tuesday morning that operations have resumed at the Coutts port of entry.

“The CBSA thanks travellers for their patience and for helping us to minimize the impact of the this border service disruption,” the CBSA said in a statement.

Marco Van Huidenvos is one of the organizers of the protest. He said the decision to leave was made Monday.

“We made the decision yesterday to leave peacefully on our terms after the events that came to light with some of the members, participants of this protest having firearms and protective equipment,” he said Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our message has been one of peace, peaceful protest and to keep that message strong, we felt the best decision was to move out.”

Fellow protester Martina Vanhierden said it was too bad they had to leave.

“We don’t want to have violence. We’re not here with guns, absolutely not. Had nothing to do with us.”

Mounties said an early morning raid on Monday uncovered 13 long guns, handguns, a machete, a large quantity of ammunition and body armour. Two additional weapons were seized later that day.

RCMP also said a semi truck and farm tractor attempted to ram a police cruiser on Sunday.

Premier Jason Kenney said Monday the potential for escalating violence was disturbing and should serve as a wake-up call to protesters to go home immediately.

2:50 ‘Broader enforcement measures will commence’: Alberta premier responds to arrests at Coutts blockade ‘Broader enforcement measures will commence’: Alberta premier responds to arrests at Coutts blockade

The Coutts blockade was one of several demonstrations in Canadian cities and border points that have stalled trade, stranded travellers and disrupted lives of area residents, particularly in Ottawa.

Story continues below advertisement

Protesters remained at the site of a second protest in Milk River, Alta., Tuesday morning, about 18 kilometres north of Coutts.

At this point protesters here near Milk River have not left yet – though there are fewer here than last night. pic.twitter.com/3DCriwoEkV — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) February 15, 2022

— With files from Lauren Pullen, Global News.