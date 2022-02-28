Wintry weather expected to wallop B.C.’s southern Interior mountain passes

Send this page to someone via email

Travellers are being advised of wintry road conditions on several of B.C.’s southern Interior mountain passes.

In warnings and alerts sent out Monday, Environment Canada said a series of Pacific systems is bringing periods of snow to the southern interior highways Monday morning and snowfall accumulation from 10 to 30 centimetres should be expected, depending on which route is taken.

Warning to drivers taking photos on Coquihalla Highway Warning to drivers taking photos on Coquihalla Highway – Jan 20, 2022

Expected to get up to 10 to 15 centimetres of snow are Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, and the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt. There’s also a risk of freezing rain from Hope to Merritt Monday morning.

“A warmer air mass will arrive and raise the snow levels to above the summit elevation this afternoon. The current guidance indicates that snow will change to rain near noon, although there is still uncertainty with the exact timing of the transition,” reads the alert. “Melting snow could result in slippery and slushy conditions on roads.”

Coquihalla Highway reopens to general public Coquihalla Highway reopens to general public – Jan 19, 2022

The Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, B.C., is also seeing a prolonged period of snow, with the national weather agency forecasting accumulations nearing 30 centimetres.

From Monday until Tuesday, the Trans-Canada Highway, from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, will see increasingly heavy snowfall.

“As snow levels rise, the snow will change to rain on Tuesday. However, At the summit levels, snow will continue through Tuesday afternoon,” Environment Canada said. “Total snow accumulations near 30 cm can be expected.”

