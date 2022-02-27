Menu

Consumer

AGLC bans Russian liquor imports as a sign of condemnation of war on Ukraine

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted February 27, 2022 7:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta Premier Jason Kenney directs AGLC to remove Russian liquor products from store shelves' Alberta Premier Jason Kenney directs AGLC to remove Russian liquor products from store shelves
Alberta is joining other Canadian provinces by pulling Russian liquor products off store shelves. Chris Chacon explains.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) has banned new stock of Russian-made liquor products in the province.

The move was made as a sign of condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Alberta follows other provinces, including B.C., Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador who pulled Russian liquor off store shelves this past week.

“Alberta stands in solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine and we will support those fighting against tyranny any way we can,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a news release.

Read more: Ontario pulling all Russian-made products from store shelves

Effective immediately, AGLC has also stopped accepting new registrations of Russian-made liquor products along with prohibiting the sale of any Russian-made liquor already in Alberta to retail licensees.

Story continues below advertisement

“I encourage all Albertans to do what they can to support Ukraine by making a donation or supporting some of the many Ukrainian-Canadian-owned businesses in the province,” Kenney added.

On Saturday, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress — Alberta Provincial Council (UCC-APC) called for the ban of products claiming, “Purchasing Russian-made liquor directly supports Vladimir Putin’s criminal regime.”

“We’d like to thank Liquor Depot Canada and Wine and Beyond for confirming that they will be removing Russian-made products from their stores,” UCC-APC president Orysia Boychuk said.

“We call on members in both the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission and Government of Alberta to immediately cease the sales of all Russian vodka in all Alberta liquor stores which directly support Vladimir Putin’s criminal regime.”

Click to play video: 'Calgarians showing support for Ukraine' Calgarians showing support for Ukraine
