Man shot at Dartmouth party, police looking for links to 2nd shooting report

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Dartmouth, after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police say they were called to the hospital at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, where a 23-year-old man had arrived with a non-life threatening wound.
“The investigation is in the early stages however the man is believed to have been shot by an unknown suspect while at a party in the Dartmouth area,” HRP noted in a news release.
A little over an hour later at 2:52 a.m., police responded to a report of someone firing shots towards a vehicle in the 0-200 block of Nadia Drive in Dartmouth.
There were no injuries in that incident, and police said it isn’t clear yet whether the two incidents are related.
