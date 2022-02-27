Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man shot at Dartmouth party, police looking for links to 2nd shooting report

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 27, 2022 9:32 am
hrp View image in full screen
Halifax regional Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Dartmouth, after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound. . File/Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Dartmouth, after a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say they were called to the hospital at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, where a 23-year-old man had arrived with a non-life threatening wound.

Read more: Deadly N.S. house fire under investigation

“The investigation is in the early stages however the man is believed to have been shot by an unknown suspect while at a party in the Dartmouth area,” HRP noted in a news release.

Trending Stories

A little over an hour later at 2:52 a.m., police responded to a report of someone firing shots towards a vehicle in the 0-200 block of Nadia Drive in Dartmouth.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no injuries in that incident, and police said it isn’t clear yet whether the two incidents are related.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHalifax Regional Police tagGun Crime tagHalifax Shooting tagDartmouth shooting tagHalifax gun crime tagDartmouth gun crime tagNadia Drive shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers