COVID-19: Saskatchewan Health Authority care homes moving to open family presence

As the end of COVID-19 public health orders in Saskatchewan nears, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is loosening some of the rules in long-term care homes.

“In light of the removal of Public Health Orders effective February 28, policies and guidelines, including outbreak management and infection prevention and control, will reflect the transition to Living with COVID while also ensuring the ongoing safety of our long-term care residents,” an SHA news release stated.

Starting Monday at 8 a.m., family presence in long-term care homes will move to open family presence which means family members are welcome according to the residents’ preference, and there are no limits on the number of visitors at one time.

Masks will still be required in common areas but don’t need to be worn in residents’ rooms unless the resident is COVID positive and on precautions.

Residents can also resume visits in the community and outside of the home.

Everyone is required to follow SHA guidelines for screening, personal protective equipment and distancing, regardless of vaccination status.

A small number of homes may not move to open family presence on Monday. These homes have enhanced precautions that have been deemed necessary by the local medical health officer, according to the SHA.

A complete list of homes and family presence status is available on the SHA website.

“This return to pre-pandemic family presence protocols provides the opportunity for all residents to welcome more family and visitors,” the SHA news release stated.

“Family members/support people are essential to the well-being and care of residents, and the SHA has remained committed to allowing as much family presence as safely possible throughout the pandemic.”

The SHA said outbreaks will continue to be managed on a case-by-case basis, with the SHA committing to maintain a minimum of essential family presence with additional precautions.

The SHA release added this approach is more closely aligned to outbreak management of other communicable diseases.

As of Feb. 22, more than half of SHA long-term care homes, including affiliates, had moved to recovery family presence meaning they accepted additional family and visitors.

The SHA is reminding residents that COVID-19 can transmit on a spectrum from droplet to aerosol and to get fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

More information on the SHAs transition to open family presence can be found in this COVID-19 update.

