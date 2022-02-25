Menu

Health

Seven more COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba amid declining hospitalizations

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 2:22 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. CANADIAN PRESS/NIAID-RML via AP

Seven more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, public health officials reported Friday, including a woman in her 40s from the Prairie Mountain region.

That brings the province’s current death toll to 1,675.

Read more: Manitoba planning gradual return to normal health services as COVID-19 cases decline

Hospitalization numbers, however, continue to improve — with a decrease of 11 Friday, bringing that total to 513.

According to the province, ICU volumes also dropped by three, to 29 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care.

