Seven more COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba amid declining hospitalizations

Seven more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, public health officials reported Friday, including a woman in her 40s from the Prairie Mountain region.
That brings the province’s current death toll to 1,675.
Hospitalization numbers, however, continue to improve — with a decrease of 11 Friday, bringing that total to 513.
According to the province, ICU volumes also dropped by three, to 29 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care.
