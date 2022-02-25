Seven more COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba amid declining hospitalizations

Send this page to someone via email

Seven more Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, public health officials reported Friday, including a woman in her 40s from the Prairie Mountain region.

That brings the province’s current death toll to 1,675.

Hospitalization numbers, however, continue to improve — with a decrease of 11 Friday, bringing that total to 513.

According to the province, ICU volumes also dropped by three, to 29 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care.

