Crime

Inmate affiliated with Hells Angels dies in B.C. prison

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 25, 2022 4:45 pm
Matsqui prison View image in full screen
The Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal men's prison, is seen in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday October 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

An inmate who was affiliated with the Hells Angels has died at the Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford, B.C.

Correctional Service Canada says Alan Peter Knapczyk passed away on Tuesday.

At the time of his death, he was serving a 10-year sentence handed out in 2012 for drug trafficking, obstruction of a peace officer, and the commission of an offence for a criminal organization.

Read more: Matsqui prison inmate caught with $5,700 worth of marijuana and tobacco

In 2017 the Alberta Court of Appeal tacked on another five years to his prison term because he and another man were acting as enforcers for a cocaine-trafficking operation in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

Click to play video: 'Convicted killer Robert Dezwaan recaptured after escaping from prison' Convicted killer Robert Dezwaan recaptured after escaping from prison
Convicted killer Robert Dezwaan recaptured after escaping from prison – Apr 15, 2017

His cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

Matsqui Institution is a federal medium-security prison facility.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
