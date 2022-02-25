Inmate affiliated with Hells Angels dies in B.C. prison

Send this page to someone via email

An inmate who was affiliated with the Hells Angels has died at the Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford, B.C.

Correctional Service Canada says Alan Peter Knapczyk passed away on Tuesday.

At the time of his death, he was serving a 10-year sentence handed out in 2012 for drug trafficking, obstruction of a peace officer, and the commission of an offence for a criminal organization.

In 2017 the Alberta Court of Appeal tacked on another five years to his prison term because he and another man were acting as enforcers for a cocaine-trafficking operation in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

3:03 Convicted killer Robert Dezwaan recaptured after escaping from prison Convicted killer Robert Dezwaan recaptured after escaping from prison – Apr 15, 2017

His cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

Matsqui Institution is a federal medium-security prison facility.