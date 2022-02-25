Driver repeatedly rams vehicle several times in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Selwyn Township, Ont., man faces charges following an apparent road rage incident in Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Around 8 a.m., Peterborough Police officers say a woman reported that a driver intentionally struck her vehicle several times in the parking lot of a business in the area of Wolsely Street and Chemong Road.

The man also threw a cup of coffee at the woman’s vehicle before leaving the area, police say.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Selwyn man who was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of assault with a weapon

The accused was released on an appearance notice and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 17, police said Friday.

