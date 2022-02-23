Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Havelock man charged with assaulting Peterborough hospital security guard: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 23, 2022 1:15 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man for assaulting a security guard at Peterborough Regional Health Centre and for refusing to leave the premises. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man for assaulting a security guard at Peterborough Regional Health Centre and for refusing to leave the premises. Peterborough Regional Health Centre

A Havelock man is facing charges following a pair of incidents at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday.

Around 12:30 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were called to the hospital following reports that a man refused to leave the premises and had punched a security guard.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 35-year-old Havelock man and charges of assault and failure to comply with probation.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with kidnapping involving woman, child: police

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on March 10.

Trending Stories

However, police say several hours later, officers were called back to the hospital when the man returned and again refused to leave.

Story continues below advertisement

He was arrested and additionally charged with failure to comply with an undertaking and failure to comply with a probation order.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police Services Board states former police chief Scott Gilbert decided to retire on his own' Peterborough Police Services Board states former police chief Scott Gilbert decided to retire on his own
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPRHC tagPeterborough Regional Health Centre tagHavelock tagPeterborough assault tagPeterborough hospital tagassault at hospital tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers