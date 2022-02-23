Havelock man charged with assaulting Peterborough hospital security guard: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Havelock man is facing charges following a pair of incidents at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Tuesday.

Around 12:30 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were called to the hospital following reports that a man refused to leave the premises and had punched a security guard.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 35-year-old Havelock man and charges of assault and failure to comply with probation.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on March 10.

However, police say several hours later, officers were called back to the hospital when the man returned and again refused to leave.

Story continues below advertisement

He was arrested and additionally charged with failure to comply with an undertaking and failure to comply with a probation order.