Peterborough man charged with kidnapping involving woman, child: police

A Peterborough man is facing kidnapping and other charges following an incident early Monday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic incident at a residence in the city.

Officers learned a man had woken up the victim and threatened her with a knife before forcing her and a young child into a vehicle and leaving the area for a short time before returning to the residence.

No injuries were reported.

Once back at the residence, the suspect fled, police said.

Officers located him a short distance away. The 39-year-old man was arrested and charged with kidnapping, assault with a weapon (spousal) and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm (spousal).

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday, police said.