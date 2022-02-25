Matthews and the Maple Leafs visit the Red Wings

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Maple Leafs (33-14-4, third in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (23-23-6, fifth in the Atlantic)

Detroit; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Detroit. He currently ranks fourth in the league with 64 points, scoring 36 goals and recording 28 assists.

The Red Wings are 6-6-2 in division games. Detroit is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 29.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Maple Leafs are 8-3-0 against Atlantic teams. Toronto ranks 10th in the NHL with 34.7 shots per game and is averaging 3.5 goals.

In their last matchup on Jan. 29, Toronto won 7-4. Michael Bunting recorded a team-high 3 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 26 goals and has 54 points. Moritz Seider has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Mitch Marner leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-14 in 42 games this season. Matthews has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

