City council votes against motion to decriminalize small amounts of drugs in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A motion at City Hall to decriminalize small amounts of drugs in Winnipeg has been defeated.

At Thursday’s city council meeting, councillors split the vote, 8-8, which means a loss.

The motion, introduced by councillors Sherri Rollins and Markus Chambers, would have called on the city’s CAO to ask the Federal Government for an exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

But North Kildonan city councillor Jeff Browaty said it’s a bad message to send to kids.

“We’re talking about addictive, life-destroying drugs,” said Browaty. “Never before have drugs been more dangerous even in small amounts. This is a bad bad idea.”

READ MORE: Councillors vote to ask Feds for decriminalization of small amounts of drugs

Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto, and Edmonton have already looked into decriminalizing small amounts.

Story continues below advertisement

In a tweet, Rollins said “Some votes are hard to lose. With such a visible problem I was sure a majority would look seriously at this motion given other cities doing the same.”

Mayor Brian Bowman also did not support the motion after speaking with a number of experts on the situation.

“I do think there is merit to having the debate,” said Bowman “What I’m hearing is that there may be merit, but there needs to be a significant increase in accessibility of long-term treatment for residents.”

Advocates say criminalization makes it difficult for people who use drugs to access harm and reduction services.

“Currently, due to criminalization, it’s not easy to go talk to anybody,” said Manitoba Harm Reduction Network executive director Shohan Illsley.

“It means I don’t get to talk to my doctor if I’m having some challenges with substance use early on instead of having to wait until later on.”