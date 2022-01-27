Councillors want decriminalization of small amount of drugs in Winnipeg to be considered

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of city councillors want to look at the possibility of decriminalizing small amounts of drugs in Winnipeg.

In a notice of motion introduced by Councillor Sherri Rollins and seconded by Councillor Markus Chambers, the city’s CAO is being called on to ask the Federal Government for an exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

“Criminalization makes it difficult for people to use drugs to access harm and reduction services, ” Rollins said. “It increases risks and subjects them to even more health harm sometimes which is injury and disease or social harm such as joblessness and homelessness.”

Rollins says the amount of drugs and how much would be considered a small amount still need to be discussed.

The notice also states that research suggests there is “racial bias within police investigations and prosecutions of drug crimes resulting in Black and Indigenous people dramatically over-represented in drug possession arrests and convictions as a result”.

Vancouver, Montreal, Toronto, and Edmonton have already looked into decriminalizing small amounts, according to the notice.

Vancouver first brought it up for consideration in 2020, and is now waiting on a final answer from Health Canada.

READ MORE: B.C. formally asks Ottawa for exemption to decriminalize illicit drug possession

Late last year, British Columbia became the first province to ask Ottawa for an exemption.

In B.C.’s proposal, those caught with less than 4.5 grams of drugs including heroin and fentanyl would be provided with information around accessing addiction and health services, instead of having to deal with police.

In 2020, 372 Manitobans died due to drug overdoses.

Rollins says we’re at a crucial stage in this battle.

“We’re in a drug poisoning crisis and it continues unabated and work should continue unabated,” Rollins said.

READ MORE: There are growing calls for drug decriminalization, but could it solve Canada’s opioid crisis?

Mayor Brian Bowman wasn’t willing to say if he supports the idea.

“I’m going to have a lot more discussion with community members, and I encourage Winnipeggers to share their views with their members of council,” Bowman said.

The decriminalization notice of motion will be discussed further during February’s City Council meeting.