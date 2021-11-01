Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. to announce new measures to prevent future illicit drug poisonings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2021 5:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Several Northern B.C. First Nations sound the alarm on opioid overdose deaths' Several Northern B.C. First Nations sound the alarm on opioid overdose deaths
Cheslatta Carrier Nation Chief Corrina Leween discusses the decision by several Northern B.C. First Nations communities to declare a state of emergency over the opioid crisis.

British Columbia is ready to announce its next step in preventing future drug poisoning deaths.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson is to make an announcement today about efforts to combat the ongoing public health crisis.

Read more: Group of northern B.C. First Nations declare state of emergency over opioid crisis

Figures released in September from the BC Coroners Service show there were 1,204 illicit drug toxicity deaths between January and the end of July, a 28 per cent jump over the same period in 2020.

The coroner says the first seven months of this year were the deadliest since a health emergency was declared in 2016, and July was the 17th straight month in which more than 100 B.C. residents died from a toxic drug supply.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Surrey couple gets parking ticket while stopping to help overdose victim' Surrey couple gets parking ticket while stopping to help overdose victim
Surrey couple gets parking ticket while stopping to help overdose victim

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, chief coroner Lisa Lapointe, an overdose prevention worker and Senator Larry Campbell, a former B.C. chief coroner and former police drug squad member, are to join Malcolmson at the event.

The B.C. government announced Friday that it had opened a new type of treatment centre in Coquitlam, allowing patients to be treated for mental health and addictions issues at the same time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Fentanyl tagOpioid Crisis tagBC government tagOverdose Crisis tagBC Coroners Service tagSubstance Abuse tagSubstance use tagmental health and addictions tagopioid crisis bc tagoverdose crisis bc tagSheila Malcomson tagfentanyl deaths bc tagmental health and addictions BC tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers